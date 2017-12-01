American Bridge Statement on Former Trump NSA Flynn Pleading Guilty

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement on reports former Trump Administration National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is pleading guilty to lying to the FBI this morning:

“Anyone who has been paying attention to this scandal knows full well that lying to the FBI was likely the least of Michael Flynn’s problems, and legal experts are already suggesting that this means he’s cooperating with the Special Counsel’s investigation. That’s bad news for Donald Trump, and likely explains his increasingly unhinged tweets in recent days.

“The fact remains that this investigation is still in it’s early stages. Flynn, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos are just the beginning, but ultimately everyone involved in this criminal conspiracy must be held accountable by the law. That includes the President himself, his family, and members of his inner circle who continue to lie to the public about their ties to Russian officials who rigged the election last year in Trump’s favor. No one in the White House or who served on the campaign is above the law.”

###