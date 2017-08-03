American Bridge Statement on Mueller’s Grand Jury

American Bridge President Jessica Mackler released the following statement after the Wall Street Journal reported that “Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington” to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election:

“There continues to be way too much smoke surrounding this scandal to not think there’s fire. For months now Trump has lied to the public about what happened last year, what he knew, and when, and frankly, that isn’t sustainable. Ultimately Donald Trump is going to learn that no one is above the law, not even the President.

“It’s now more imperative than ever that Mueller’s work can continue without political interference from the White House. The President has repeatedly tried to obstruct justice and should he go down that road again, Congress has no choice but to act immediately to protect the Special Counsel’s investigation.”