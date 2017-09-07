American Bridge Statement On Trump Administration Roll Back Of Campus Sexual Assault Protections

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden made the following statement in response to Secretary Betsy DeVos’ announcement that the Trump administration will re-write campus sexual assault protections under Title IX:

“Today, Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump showed us they stand with perpetrators of sexual violence over the victims. One in five women are sexually assaulted in college, yet the Trump administration thinks the answer is to make it even more difficult for victims to feel comfortable and protected when coming forward. This is disgusting and shameful, even for the man who bragged about where he likes to grab women.”