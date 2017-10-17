American Bridge Women’s Health Initiative Launches Campaign Against Trump’s Anti-Choice Judicial Nominee

This morning, American Bridge launched a digital ad campaign against President Trump’s latest anti-choice judicial nominee Gregory Katsas before his first Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. If confirmed Katsas would serve as United States Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia, which is well known as a “feeder” to the Supreme Court.

Emily Aden, director of American Bridge’s women’s health initiative Protect Women’s Health Care stated, “The single greatest threat Donald Trump poses to women is his ability to name federal judges. We cannot allow him to stack the courts with anti-choice conservatives like Gregory Katsas who will strip away women’s reproductive freedom for generations to come.”

View the ad here: https://youtu.be/ cMyPFcp8Z4A

Read the full background report on Katsas here: http://bridgeproject.com/app/ uploads/Gregory-Katsas-1.pdf