Anti-Choice Bill Reveals GOP’s Out of Touch Agenda

Emily Aden, Director of American Bridge’s Women’s Health Initiative, released the following statement on the House passing a 20 week abortion ban:

At a time when there are so many important national security and economic issues Congress should be focused on, Republicans are letting their obsession with passing laws limiting women’s control of their own reproductive health set the agenda. Not only is that morally wrong, it is also at odds with the views of the majority of Americans. A woman’s health decisions should lie with her and her doctor, not Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and Donald Trump.