Bridge Project Digital Ad — TRUMP: 28 DAYS LATER

American Bridge today released a new digital ad entitled “28 Days Later,” which, like the horror movie, depicts the terrifying 28 days following a world shaking event, in this case Donald Trump taking the oath of office.

“Just 28 days after taking taking the oath of office, the Trump administration has been plagued by scandals, lies, and a series of embarrassing public defeats. The gross incompetence displayed by Donald Trump and his administration poses a serious threat to the interests of the American people and puts our national security at risk,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler.



<< WATCH TRUMP: 28 DAYS LATER >>

