Bridge Project Launches New Episode in Web Series Highlighting Connections Between Trump and Russia

Episode Two: Paul Manafort

Today, Bridge Project is launching the second episode in its new web series that outlines the numerous direct ties between officials in Donald Trump’s inner circle and Russian oligarchs, gangsters, alleged spy-masters, and Vladimir Putin. This week’s episode focuses on Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman who was forced to resign after it was discovered that he may have accepted $12.7 million in undisclosed cash payments from the former Ukrainian president.

The video notes that before joining the Trump campaign, Manafort worked for Putin ally Viktor Yanukovych in his successful campaign for President of Ukraine. It also highlights recently revealed text messages where Manafort’s own daughter wrote that she believes he took “blood money” from Russian-aligned officials.

“Paul Manafort is one of the shadiest characters in the Trump orbit and that’s saying a lot. No one should believe that his countless ties to Russian officials are simply a matter of coincidence,” said American Bridge spokesperson Sabrina Singh. “Russia’s potential influence over our president could result in serious national security consequences, but rather than coming clean, Trump and his allies offer the public nothing but misleading claims or worse, outright lies. That can’t continue.

“The American people deserve the truth about any potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian hackers who tilted the election in Trump’s favor.”

Watch the video here:

The web series follows the launch of Trumpconnections.ru, a new digital project that further explains Trump’s countless connections to shady Russian oligarchs and Kremlin officials.