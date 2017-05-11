NEW BRIDGE PROJECT DIGITAL CAMPAIGN: Trump’s Nixonian Abuses of Power

Following Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, a move that experts have called an unprecedented abuse of power and an obvious attempt to obstruct justice, Bridge Project is releasing a new digital ad highlighting the dangerous Nixonian ways of Donald Trump. The 60-second digital ad highlights how Trump may have created a constitutional crisis, even bigger than Watergate, driven by the fact that the White House under Trump is operating as if they are above the law. The campaign will run on social media channels over the next week.

“Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey has created a constitutional crisis that is bigger than Watergate,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler. “This unprecedented abuse of power and attempt to obstruct justice only furthers the need for a truly independent investigation even clearer. The American people deserve accountability, transparency and the truth about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian hackers who rigged the election in his favor.”

Watch the ad here.