Republicans vote with Trump to cut taxes for the rich, slash Medicare 

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement in reaction to Senate Republicans passing a budget resolution paving the way for Trump’s tax plan:

“This vote tells you everything you need to know about the appalling priorities of Donald Trump and the Republicans rubber-stamping his anti-middle class agenda: 80% of these tax cuts would got to the wealthiest 1% of earners while raising taxes on a quarter of the American middle class. On top of that, every Senator who supported this budget voted to pay for this by cutting Medicare by nearly $500 billion and Medicaid by over $1 trillion. Middle class families and American workers deserve people who will stand up for them – not sell them out.”