Sanders Questions: Abandoning Americans In Their Hour Of Need Edition

The crises facing the White House are serious and Donald Trump’s reckless behavior is putting lives in danger. Everybody seems to know that except the President. American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Why is President Trump threatening to abandon Puerto Rico when 84 percent of the Americans living there still don’t have power and a third don’t have access to clean drinking water?

2. Why has the President still not made a public statement himself about the American soldiers who were killed in an ambush in Niger?

3. Experts agree that President Trump’s health care executive order will force premiums to go up, leave millions of Americans with inadequate care, and could kill the health care market within a year. Why is he doing this other than to fulfill his childish grudge against President Obama?

4.Yesterday, the Director of the National Background Investigations Bureau told Congress that Jared Kushner’s errors on his security clearance forms are unprecedented. Why does he still have a top secret security clearance?

5. Why is President Trump going to walk away from our allies on the Iran Deal when doing so will only accelerate Iran’s path to getting a nuclear weapon?