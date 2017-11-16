Sanders Questions: Anyone Thirsty? Edition

Donald Trump has returned from Asia, and with him returns everyone’s favorite part of the day: asking Sarah Huckabee Sanders questions she’ll do her best to ignore.

Unfortunately for Team Trump, while he was gone Americans learned all about what the disastrous Republican tax plan will do to the middle class, healthcare, the deficit, American jobs…we could go on.

American Bridge Trump War Room Communications Director Harrell Kirstein hopes she’s got her water bottle cap unscrewed and calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Why is Donald Trump going back on his promise to bring back American jobs by supporting a tax package that would encourage corporations to send jobs out of the United States?

2. Following up on that, does he have anything to say to the 36 million middle class Americans whose taxes will go up under his tax plan?

3. Why did President Trump refuse to publicly stand up against human rights abuses during his trip to Asia?

4. Does it concern the President that his Attorney General can’t seem to remember important meetings where he tried to shut down campaign contacts with Russia during 2016?

5. What would it take for Donald Trump to call on Roy Moore to step down from the Alabama Senate race?