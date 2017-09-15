Sanders Questions: Back To Bedminster Edition

With this weekend’s taxpayer funded vacation to his golf resort in Bedminster, President Trump surpasses his 75th day of vacation while in office. #MAGA

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Will President Trump fire his billionaire Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for trying to use taxpayer funds for his personal benefit?

2. How exactly does President Trump plan to make his unconstitutional Muslim travel ban both “larger” and “more specific?”

3. Will President Trump apologize for repeating his “both sides” comments about the anti-Semitic white supremacists in Charlottesville in his call with Jewish leaders today?

4. Will you apologize to all the veterans on Tricare and senior citizens on Medicare you offended yesterday by claiming you can’t imagine anything worse than receiving government health care?

5. Has the President or anyone in the White House talked to Paul Manafort about his aide’s grand jury appearance today?