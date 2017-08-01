Sanders Questions: Complicit Edition

It appears the President is acting as his own lawyer in the Russia investigation and digging himself and his family in deeper by his own stupidity, the White House fell hook line and sinker for a spear-phishing cyber attack, and millions of people are still waiting to see if their insurance premiums will go up because the President is mad he failed to repeal Obamacare. Welcome to Tuesday and General Kelly’s second day as White House Chief of Staff.

In response to the latest string of White House scandals, American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions: