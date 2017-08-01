Sanders Questions: Complicit Edition

It appears the President is acting as his own lawyer in the Russia investigation and digging himself and his family in deeper by his own stupidity, the White House fell hook line and sinker for a spear-phishing cyber attack, and millions of people are still waiting to see if their insurance premiums will go up because the President is mad he failed to repeal Obamacare. Welcome to Tuesday and General Kelly’s second day as White House Chief of Staff.
In response to the latest string of White House scandals, American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:
1. Why did President Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow lie about Trump’s role in dictating his son’s statement about his meeting with Russian operatives in June 2016? Was he instructed to help with the cover-up by the White House?
2. Why did President Trump personally oversee work on spreading baseless Seth Rich murder conspiracy stories that were both devastating to the young man’s mourning family and the epitome of “fake news” which the President rails against almost daily?
3. Why hasn’t President Trump signed the Russia sanctions bill yet?
4. If President Trump carries out his threat to stop Obamacare payments premiums will go up and insurers will likely pull out of the marketplace- two scenarios that hurt the American people. Does the President want the marketplace to do poorly and have the American people pay the price or not?
5. What specific steps is the White House taking to prevent future spear-phishing cyber attacks on administration emails?