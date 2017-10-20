Sanders Questions: Conflicts Abound Edition

It’s a conflict for President Trump to interview US Attorneys who would have jurisdiction over his businesses, properties, and assets. It’s a conflict for President Trump to push tax cuts for the super wealthy like himself without releasing his tax returns. And finally, it’s a conflict for President Trump and his administration to continue spreading lies about the Russia investigation.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Why did CIA Director Mike Pompeo lie about the US intelligence agencies’ findings regarding Russian influence on the 2016 election?

2. Why did President Trump promise an announcement on the opioid crisis next week when reports state that the White House is completely unprepared to follow through?

3. Isn’t it an obvious conflict of interest for President Trump to personally interview candidates for US Attorney positions in New York who would have oversight of his businesses, which he has not divested from and is run by his children, as well as oversight of his son-in-law’s Kushner Companies?

4. Has President Trump or anyone in the White House been involved in prepping Michael Cohen for his open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week about his role in the Trump Russia scandal?

5. What right does the Trump administration have to prevent women from getting an abortion based on their immigration status?