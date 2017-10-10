Sanders Questions: Let’s See That IQ Test Edition

So how did President Trump and Secretary Tillerson’s IQ measuring lunch go? Are we going to war with North Korea or should we just expect more “wait and see until after the commercial break” tweets?

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer those and the following questions:

1. Did President Trump order Vice President Pence to waste nearly $250,000 in taxpayer dollars to pull a stunt at the Colts game?

2. Given the onslaught of extreme weather devastating the United States as a result of climate change, why is the Trump administration repealing the Clean Power Plan?

3. Why hasn’t the President made a statement about the deadly wildfires in California that have killed at least 11 people?

4. Instead of floating a likely unconstitutional executive order to further sabotage the Affordable Care Act, shouldn’t President Trump focus on renewing the Children’s Health Insurance Program that covered 9 million kids before it expired?

5. Is President Trump tired from telling five lies a day on average since taking office? Are you tired from covering for him?