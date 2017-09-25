Sanders Questions: Lock Him Up Edition

The President spent the weekend in a Twitter feud, private email accounts are back in the news, and the Republicans are trying to take away your health care.Time really is a flat circle.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Does President Trump support prosecuting and jailing Jared Kushner for conducting government business over private email on a private server?

2. Why has President Trump been silent about the devastation affecting millions of Americans on the island of Puerto Rico?

3. Was Steve Bannon’s attempt to infiltrate Facebook with a mole shortly before taking over the Trump campaign an attempt to coordinate the spread of fake news from Russian bots to help Trump win?

4. When is President Trump going to fire HHS Secretary Tom Price for abusing taxpayer dollars?

5. What does the White House say to the following groups representing millions of Americans united in opposition to the Graham-Cassidy health care repeal bill?