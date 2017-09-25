Sanders Questions: Lock Him Up Edition

The President spent the weekend in a Twitter feud, private email accounts are back in the news, and the Republicans are trying to take away your health care.Time really is a flat circle.
American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:
1. Does President Trump support prosecuting and jailing Jared Kushner for conducting government business over private email on a private server?
2. Why has President Trump been silent about the devastation affecting millions of Americans on the island of Puerto Rico?
3. Was Steve Bannon’s attempt to infiltrate Facebook with a mole shortly before taking over the Trump campaign an attempt to coordinate the spread of fake news from Russian bots to help Trump win?
4. When is President Trump going to fire HHS Secretary Tom Price for abusing taxpayer dollars?
5. What does the White House say to the following groups representing millions of Americans united in opposition to the Graham-Cassidy health care repeal bill?
- Adult Congenital Heart Association
- ALS Association
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Alzheimer’s Impact Movement
- American Cancer Society
- American College of Emergency Physicians
- American College of Physicians
- American College of Preventive Medicine
- American Diabetes Association
- American Academy of Family Physicians
- American Academy of Pediatrics
- American Cancer Society
- American College of Emergency Physicians
- American College of Physicians
- American College of Preventive Medicine
- American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- American Diabetes Association
- America’s Essential Hospitals
- American Foundation for the Blind
- American Health Care Association
- America’s Health Insurance Plans
- American Heart Association
- American Hospital Association
- American Liver Foundation
- American Lung Association
- American Medical Association
- American Nurses Association
- American Osteopathic Association
- American Occupational Therapy Association
- American Psychiatric Association
- American Psychological Association
- American Public Health Association
- American Society for Addiction Medicine
- American Speech-Language-Hearing Association
- Amputee Coalition
- The Arc
- Arthritis Foundation
- Association for Community Affiliated Plans
- Association of American Medical Colleges
- Association of University Centers on Disabilities
- Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
- Autism Society
- Autism Speaks
- Autistic Self Advocacy Network
- Big Cities Health Coalition
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
- Catholic Health Association
- Children’s Hospital Association
- Center for Medicare Advocacy
- Coalition to Stop Opioid Overdose
- Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities
- COPD Foundation
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- Family Voices
- Federation of American Hospitals
- HIV Medicine Association
- Infectious Diseases Society of America
- JDRF
- Lutheran Services in America
- Kaiser Permanente
- March of Dimes
- Medicare Rights Center
- National Association of Medicaid Directors
- National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners
- National Association of School Nurses
- National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship
- National Down Syndrome Congress
- National Health Council
- National Institute for Reproductive Health
- National Kidney Foundation
- National Multiple Sclerosis Society
- National Organization for Rare Diseases
- Planned Parenthood
- Public Health Institute
- Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
- Trust for America’s Health
- WomenHeart