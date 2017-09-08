Sanders Questions: Plane Envy Edition 

Florida is bracing for impact from Hurricane Irma while Texas and Louisiana are still in the midst of devastation from Hurricane Harvey and President Trump is jealous that the Emir of Kuwait has a bigger plane than him.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Why is the Trump administration turning its back on survivors of campus sexual assault by rescinding protections under Title IX?

2. After witnessing two historic hurricanes and the worst hurricane to hit Mexico in 100 years will President Trump unequivocally say climate change is real and it was a mistake to leave the Paris Accord?

3. Yesterday, Donald Trump Jr. told congressional investigators that he did not discuss his response to stories about the June 2016 meeting with his father, but reports indicate President Trump actually dictated his response aboard Air Force One. Which is it?

4. Will President Trump disavow Kris Kobach’s widely debunked claim that thousands of people voted illegally in New Hampshire simply because they have a New Hampshire drivers license? Do President Trump and Kris Kobach understand you don’t need one to vote?

5. Does President Trump support the Cassidy-Graham-Heller Affordable Care Act replacement, even though it would cost millions their care, force higher costs onto those who could keep it, and cut $2.6 trillion from Medicaid – despite his pledge not to cut that program at all- to cut taxes for the rich?