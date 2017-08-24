Sanders Questions: Since U Been Gone Edition

It’s been exactly three weeks since there has been an on-camera White House press briefing–or by another measure–just over two-Scaramucci’s. Since White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders last took the podium the nation witnessed President Trump’s disgusting response to the death of Heather Heyer and praise for white supremacists in Charlottesville and is still waiting for any sort of tax reform or infrastructure plan from the White House.
American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on Sanders to answer the following questions:
1. Why is the President threatening to shutdown the government if American taxpayers don’t fund a wall we all were promised Mexico would pay for?
2. Did President Trump know that his Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn tried to arrange a meeting for him with Vladimir Putin in June 2016? Now that Dearborn is a known target of the Russia investigation, will John Kelly fire him?
3. Will President Trump assure the American people once and for all that he will not cancel Obamacare CSR payments which would force people’s premiums to go up 20 percent in 2018?
4. Will the Trump administration continue to support the Texas voter ID rules thrown out yesterday by a federal judge as “discriminatory” against Hispanics and African Americans?
5. Why does President Trump want to take away access to birth control from millions of women who have health insurance through their private employers?