Sanders Questions: Since U Been Gone Edition

It’s been exactly three weeks since there has been an on-camera White House press briefing–or by another measure–just over two-Scaramucci’s. Since White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders last took the podium the nation witnessed President Trump’s disgusting response to the death of Heather Heyer and praise for white supremacists in Charlottesville and is still waiting for any sort of tax reform or infrastructure plan from the White House.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Why is the President threatening to shutdown the government if American taxpayers don’t fund a wall we all were promised Mexico would pay for?