Sanders Questions: USA! USA! USA! Edition

The Trump White House sure has an odd way of celebrating American Dreams week. First, they announce a plan that can only be described as ripping the American Dream away from those who want to live, work, and build a better life in our great nation. Then, the President is shamed into signing a sanctions bill to punish Russia for attacking our election, despite overwhelming, bipartisan support for the bill, under what looks like extreme duress. Oh, and the President called the People’s House a “dump.” What’s next?
1. President Trump defended his dozens of taxpayer funded vacations in the last six months by saying that the White House is a “dump.” Who does he think is actually blocking the door if he wants to just leave?
2. President Trump’s signing statements on the Russia sanctions bill make clear that he did not want to enact this bill and only signed out of fear of the political fallout that would ensue if he did not. Does President Trump oppose sanctions on Russia because he is indebted to the Russian government for helping him win the election?