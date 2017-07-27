Sanders Questions: Vote-a-Rama Edition

American Bridge Rapid Response Director calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:
1. Does President Trump support a “skinny repeal” bill even though it would throw 16 million Americans off their insurance and even cause four million Americans to lose insurance through their employer?
2. Is the Trump administration threatening to retaliate against all Republican Senators for voting ‘no’ on health care proposals by stalling other policy and personnel priorities as reported in Alaska?
3. Senator Grassley warned last night that the Judiciary Committee will not confirm a new Attorney General. Will you confirm President Trump won’t attempt a recess appointment to replace Jeff Sessions?
4. Does President Trump agree with Anthony Scaramucci that Reince Preibus is behind leaks to the press?
5. Yesterday you said it was up to the Pentagon to determine how to implement President Trump’s transgender ban. Today the Pentagon punted back to the White House. If this move was really about military readiness and not politics why didn’t the President have a plan in place before announcing the discriminatory change on Twitter?