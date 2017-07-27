Sanders Questions: Vote-a-Rama Edition

2. Is the Trump administration threatening to retaliate against all Republican Senators for voting ‘no’ on health care proposals by stalling other policy and personnel priorities as reported in Alaska?

3. Senator Grassley warned last night that the Judiciary Committee will not confirm a new Attorney General. Will you confirm President Trump won’t attempt a recess appointment to replace Jeff Sessions?

4. Does President Trump agree with Anthony Scaramucci that Reince Preibus is behind leaks to the press?