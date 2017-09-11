Sanders Questions: Yes, Trump Is A Republican Edition 

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Will President Trump apologize for his patently false remarks that “thousands” of people in New Jersey were celebrating after the attacks on September 11th?

2. Why did the Trump Organization hire a construction company owned by the Chinese government for work on a Dubai property when President Trump promised his company would not engage in foreign deals while he’s in office? Since we know he hasn’t fully divested from his businesses, did President Trump orchestrate this deal?

3. Why did the White House hide the fact that President Trump met with the new Russian ambassador and then also quietly issue a memorandum delegating authority over the Magnitsky Act, an issue of key importance to Vladimir Putin, to Treasury and the State Department? Was this a request from the new Russian ambassador?

4. Will the Trump administration's voter fraud commission hearing include discussion of the fact that Russian hackers hit voting systems in 39 states and tried to alter or delete voter data?