American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement on Donald Trump defending white supremacists:

“Donald Trump has repeatedly shown us who he is, and no one should be surprised that he is again using his office to defend white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Trump’s behavior is beneath the dignity of the Presidency and at odds with our American values, and until Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan do something about it, they are complicit.”