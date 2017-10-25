As Trump’s Tax Plan Threatens 401k Benefits, New Poll Shows GOP Tax Scheme Is Already Unpopular With Americans

A new AP-NORC poll shows the majority of Americans believe the tax plan Trump and Congressional Republicans are writing behind closed doors would help corporations and the wealthiest taxpayers over the middle class. The poll was released at the same time that House Ways & Means Chairman Kevin Brady, the top Republican in the House for tax policy, indicated the 401k tax benefits millions of middle class Americans count on may be jeopardized by Trump’s tax plan.

“Just like with the failed Trumpcare bills that would have cost millions their insurance, the American people are seeing through Trump’s lies about the Republican tax plan,” said American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates. “Trump’s proposal would sell-out middle class families and American workers as part of the real ‘lovefest’ that’s been going on since Donald Trump took office – between Republicans, their donors, and corporations.”

SHOT:

Washington Post, 10/25/2017: “House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady on Wednesday suggested a tax bill he is preparing to introduce could force changes to 401(k) plans and other retirement accounts, potentially bucking a promise from President Trump that those accounts would be left alone.”

CHASER:

Associated Press, 10/25/2016: “Most Americans say President Donald Trump’s tax plan would benefit the wealthy and corporations, and less than half believe his message that “massive tax cuts” would help middle-class workers, according to an Associated Press-NORC poll.”