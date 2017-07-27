VIDEO: Nevada TV Slams Dean Heller on Healthcare

Bridge Project today released a new video highlighting the role Dean Heller played in yesterday’s 50-50 vote. Local Nevada stations did not hold back in their criticism of Heller.

“With his vote to open debate yesterday and his commitment today to support a repeal bill, Dean Heller has proven he is willing to put partisan politics ahead of the health of his constituents,” said American Bridge spokesperson Joshua Karp. “Despite his previous statements about how damaging Trumpcare would be to hard working Nevadans, Heller sided with Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell over Nevadans.”

