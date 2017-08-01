WATCH: 6 Times Trump’s Lawyer Misled Americans About The President’s Role In The Donald Jr. Cover Up

The President’s lawyer was asked SIX times – and lied every time – about Donald Trump’s knowledge of his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised the Trump campaign dirt about Hillary Clinton in 2016. Last night we learned that not only was Trump aware of the meetings well before the White House suggested, but that Trump was also leading the effort to cover-up and lie to the public about Junior’s role in the scandal.

“Donald Trump is the most corrupt, untrustworthy President we’ve ever known,” said Shripal Shah, Vice President of American Bridge. “His personal involvement in the cover-up of his son’s potentially criminal behavior, and his legal team’s subsequent lies about what the President knew and when, is just the latest proof point.”

Jay Sekulow: “Got To Be Clear, The President Wasn’t Aware Of The Meeting, Did Not Participate In The Meeting, Did Not Attend The Meeting And Was Only Made Aware Of The E-Mail… Yesterday When They Were Released.”

STEPHANPOLOUS: So does President Trump believe it was appropriate for Don Jr. and Jared Kushner to meet with that Russian lawyer after receiving those emails?

SEKULOW: Look, the President — I got to be clear, the President wasn’t aware of the meeting, did not participate in the meeting, did not attend the meeting and was only made aware of the e-mail, actually reading the e-mails, seeing the emails was yesterday when they were released but very, very recently is when the lawyers, our legal team briefed the President on this. So that was very, very recent. So here’s what you have and you’ve been in had situation. [ABC Good Morning America, 7/12/17]

Jay Sekulow: “The President Didn’t Sign Off On Anything.”

STEPHANPOLOUS: The NYT is reporting this morning the President’s signed off on the initial statement on Saturday on the initial statement from Don Jr. on Saturday but didn’t mention the e-mails and didn’t go into any great detail, in fact, was misleading about the meeting so the President signed off on that statement. Does he feel he was misled by his son and by Jared Kushner if, indeed, they didn’t tell him about these e-mails that they both received?

SEKULOW: The President didn’t sign off on anything. He was coming back from the G20, the statement that was released Saturday was released by Donald Trump Jr., I’m sure in consultation with his lawyers. The President wasn’t involved in that.

STEPHANPOLOUS: Well the NYT says he was involved. You’re disputing —

SEKULOW that’s incorrect.

STEPHANPOLOUS: that from the NYT.

SEKULOW: Yes. [ABC Good Morning America, 7/12/17]

Jay Sekulow: “The President Was Not At The Meeting. Was Not Aware Of The Meeting, Did Not Participant In It And Was Made Aware Of The E-Mail Exchange When It Was Released Yesterday.”

STEPHANPOLOUS So you are 100% confident that no one in the campaign, not Don Jr., not jarred Kushner, not Paul man fort, no one in the campaign told the President anything about these e-mails, anything about this meeting before it happened and he will testify to that under oath?

SEKULOW: Well, I’m not — to one is testify — no one asked him to testify under oath on this. So I don’t know how that is coming into the picture. The President was not at the meeting. Was not aware of the meeting, did not participant in the meeting and as I said was made aware of the e-mail exchange when it was released yesterday. He was briefed on it earlier by his legal team but very recently so the President — I’m not worried about the President testifying on anything here because the fact is the President wasn’t involved. [ABC Good Morning America, 7/12/17]

Jay Sekulow: “I Think It’s Important To Understand As Counsel To The President, The President Was Not Aware Of The Meeting.”

SEKULOW: I represent the President. And what I can tell you is the President was not aware of that meeting, did not attend that meeting, and Don Trump, Jr., was explicitly clear on this interview on the Sean Hannity broadcast that that was it on the meeting. But, look, here is the reality: the meeting in and of itself of course, as I’ve said before, is not a violation of the law, but I think it’s important to understand that, as counsel to the President, the President was not aware of the meeting and did not participate in it. [ABC: This Week, 7/16/17]

Jay Sekulow: “The President Did Not Draft The Response.”

CHUCK TODD: Can you tell me about the reports that the President was involved in the initial response that Donald Trump Jr. gave the New York Times.

SEKULOW: So I read those reports as well and the President was not — did not — draft the response. The response came from Donald Trump Jr. and — I’m sure — in consultation with his lawyer. So that is where that statement — again, I think it’s important to understand what this was. When the information — as the information was to be released, a few days later, but as the information became public, our understanding is — my understanding is — that Donald Trump Jr. and his lawyer worked on a statement to make regarding the scope of the meeting. [NBC: Meet the Press 7/16/17]

Jay Sekulow: “But I Do Want To Be Clear — That The President Was Not Involved In The Drafting Of The Statement And Did Not Issue The Statement.”

CHUCK TODD: You were very careful to say the President didn’t draft the statement. That isn’t what I asked. Did the President get a heads up on the statement? Did he sign off on the statement? Was he asked to read the statement before it was given to the New York Times on Air Force One?

SEKULOW: No, I mean, I can’t say whether the President was told the statement was going to be coming from his son on that. I didn’t have that conversation and let me say this — but I do want to be clear — that the President was not involved in the drafting of the statement and did not issue the statement. It came from Donald Trump Jr. So that’s what I can tell you because that’s what we know. And Donald Trump Jr. has said the same thing. That it was, in fact, from him and I believe it was his lawyer was in consultation — I’m sure his lawyer was in consultation. [NBC: Meet the Press 7/16/17]