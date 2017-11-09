American Bridge Statement on Senate Republicans’ Tax Scam

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement after Senate Republicans released a tax plan that, like the House version, would further rig the American economy in favor of the wealthiest taxpayers and large corporations:

​”​Senate Republicans – just like Republicans in the House – are joining with Donald Trump to cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans and large corporations at the expense of everyone else. They even admit that this whole effort, which sell​s​-out average Americans counting on relief, is about paying-off big money donors so that they’ll keep giving to Republican campaigns. This​ corrupt Trump tax scheme​​ would hurt the American people, and Republicans who go down this road will be held accountable by their constituents.”