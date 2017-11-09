American Bridge Statement on Senate Republicans’ Tax Scam

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement after Senate Republicans released a tax plan that, like the House version, would further rig the American economy in favor of the wealthiest taxpayers and large corporations:
”Senate Republicans – just like Republicans in the House – are joining with Donald Trump to cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans and large corporations at the expense of everyone else. They even admit that this whole effort, which sells-out average Americans counting on relief, is about paying-off big money donors so that they’ll keep giving to Republican campaigns. This corrupt Trump tax scheme would hurt the American people, and Republicans who go down this road will be held accountable by their constituents.”