American Bridge statement on Trump naming Larry Kudlow NEC Director

American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates released the following statement after Larry Kudlow accepted Donald Trump’s offer to succeed Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council:

“Just hours after voters in Pennsylvania rejected Trump economics, Donald Trump is doubling-down on an agenda that sells-out the American middle class in order to further help the richest taxpayers. Larry Kudlow believes Medicare and Social Security are ‘bad ideas,’ supports tax breaks for companies that send American jobs overseas, opposes the existence of a minimum wage, dismissed the gender pay gap as ‘nonsense,’ and wants to eliminate the Department of Labor.

“Kudlow will not deliver the economic changes Americans need as the deficit skyrockets and healthcare costs rise because of Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy. His fringe beliefs are perfect for Trump but wrong for the country.”