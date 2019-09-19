Bridge Project Exposes Disastrous Local Damage of Trump’s Policies in Florida

The promoted posts are part of five-figure campaign to detail the detrimental effects the Trump administration has had on local communities in Florida as well as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin (rounds of articles were previously launched in the latter three states). The promoted county-level campaigns in the four states mark early steps in a broader, major $50 million, “hyper-local,” effort to target Trump’s base in key swing states heading into 2020.

“Across the state, hardworking Floridians are hurting because of Donald Trump’s long trail of disastrous policies and broken promises,” said American Bridge spokesperson Jeb Fain. “We’re continuing our work to spotlight, county-by-county, this president’s countless failures to communities in Florida and across the country.”

The new American Ledger articles being promoted in Florida follow:

“President Trump Attempts To Gut Medicare, Medicaid In Jefferson County”

“Thousands In Monroe County Could Lose Health Insurance From Trump Endorsed Lawsuit”

“Trump Turns Back On Red Tide Crisis in Pinellas County”

“Trump’s Tax Cuts Boost Corporate Profits While Spurring Layoffs in St. Lucie County”