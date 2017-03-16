Bridge Project Launches Ads Targeting 27 GOP Members of Congress

Today, American Bridge 21st Century launched it’s first congressional ad campaign of the cycle, targeting 27 members of Congress on their failure to support an independent investigation led by a special prosecutor into Trump’s ties to Russia.

The digital ads will run on social media and news websites in the targeted districts in 17 states, and lead voters to a website where they can easily contact their member of Congress and urge them to support an honest look at the facts surrounding Trump’s mysterious and dangerous ties to Russia.

Statement by American Bridge President Jessica Mackler:

“Donald Trump’s close ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin are putting our national security at risk, and it is now clear his campaign team was in contact with the Russians throughout last year’s campaign. But the Republican Congress is silent, ignoring demands from their constituents for a truly independent investigation. The American people deserve better, and this campaign will hold the GOP accountable for putting party ahead of our national security.”

The members targeted by these ads are: Rep. Justin Amash, Rep. Lou Barletta, Rep. Mike Coffman, Rep. Barbara Comstock, Rep. Ryan Costello, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Rep. Jeff Denham, Rep. Will Hurd, Rep. John Katko, Rep. Steve Knight, Rep. Leonard Lance, Rep. Tom Marino, Rep. Martha McSally, Rep. Pat Meehan, Rep. Erik Paulsen, Rep. Steve Pearce, Rep. Dave Reichert, Rep. Jim Renacci, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Rep. Peter Roskam, Rep. Ed Royce, Rep. Pat Tiberi, Rep. Fred Upton, Rep. David Valadao, Rep. Mimi Walters, Rep. Kevin Yoder

Examples of the ads, which are tailored for each of the 27 targeted GOP members of Congress, appear below: