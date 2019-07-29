Bridge Project Launches Campaign Spotlighting Trump’s Threat to Health Care

Campaign Begins With Digital Ads in FL, MI, PA, & WI

With health care under the continued, imminent threat of repeal by Donald Trump, Bridge Project is launching a new campaign to spotlight the dire impact Trump’s lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act would have on families across the country. The fate of health care is currently in the hands of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The Fifth Circuit, which heard arguments in Trump’s lawsuit to repeal ACA earlier this month, is expected to hand down a decision in the coming weeks, and has been called “one of the most conservative appeals courts in the nation.”

If successful, Trump’s repeal lawsuit could totally invalidate the Affordable Care Act which would endanger the coverage of more than 20 million Americans, gut protections for pre-existing conditions, and force seniors to pay higher prices for prescription drugs.

Bridge’s new campaign will begin with digital advertising before transitioning to more non-traditional tactics and direct voter contact methods. Digital ads start running today in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin that spotlight some of the dire consequences facing families in those states if Trump’s reckless lawsuit is successful.

“From the disastrous repeal bill he pushed during the first year of his presidency to the reckless lawsuit he’s put in the hands of a conservative court today, Donald Trump has made it clear he will never let go of his obsession with placing the health care of countless Americans in serious jeopardy,” said Jeb Fain, Trump War Room Communications Director for American Bridge and Bridge Project. “As long as Donald Trump continues to threaten the health and economic security of the American people, Bridge Project will keep working to shine a light on the president’s disastrous agenda and hold him accountable.”

The digital ads being launched today as part of the campaign can be viewed here:

Florida

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin