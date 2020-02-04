Under a Cloud of Impeachment, Donald Trump’s Record of Lies, Failures, and Inequality on Full Display

Tonight, impeached President Donald Trump will attempt to distract from his record of lies and failures with empty rhetoric. Still, nothing can change the basic fact that Trump and his corrupt administration are hurting middle and working-class families. He is sabotaging our health care system. He passed an unprecedented Tax Scam that gave handouts to multinational corporations and the wealthy while exploding the deficit. And his tenure in the White House has led to historic income inequality.

“Tonight, charlatan-in-chief Donald Trump will paint a rosy and gilded picture of our country, but when you take a closer look, those lies cannot distract from his failed economic record, his health care sabotage, and an impeachment cover-up. Under Trump, working families are under attack, income inequality is at historic levels, and our health care system is on life support,” said Kyle Morse, a spokesperson for American Bridge. “Between now and Election Day, we are going to continue holding Trump accountable for his failures and remind the American people that they are better off without a dangerous and unchecked Donald Trump.”

Trump’s Health Care Sabotage

Trump made it clear that he will look to slash critically important entitlement programs, like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid in an unchecked second term.

Trump and Washington Republicans are suing to take down the Affordable Care Act and create chaos in our health system – ignoring the voters who sent a message to Trump and Republicans in 2018.

Trump’s Tax Scam: A Failure to Create Growth

The Tax Scam fails to spark investment or jumpstart the U.S. manufacturing sector – leading to an industry-wide recession in 2019.

Buybacks > Increased Pay for Workers. Under the Trump Tax Scam, American companies paid out more than $1 trillion in stock buybacks rather than invest in their workforce or raise wages – breaking a promise to the American people.

Not only did the Trump Tax Scam fail to create growth or investment, over the next decade our government will consistently run deficits over $1 trillion per year, and the public debt will rise to 98% of the GDP – sticking the next generation with the bill.

Trump’s Economy: Historic Income Inequality that Fails families

Donald Trump’s Tax Scam creates a historic achievement for the wealthy. For the first time on record, the 400 richest Americans paid a lower tax rate than any other income group.

To prove that Trump’s Tax Scam was nothing but a redistribution of wealth and a failure to trigger growth, the wealthiest Americans now hold a greater share of wealth than even before the Great Recession.

Trump promised to increase wages for working families, but only the top 20 percent of American households have seen their wages recover since the Great Recession.

Trump’s economy has created a historic wealth gap, and today, the bottom half of Americans have less wealth than they did in 1989 (adjusted for inflation).