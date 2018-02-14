David Brock: Cohen Admission Increases Legal Problems Surrounding The Stormy Daniels Payoff

American Bridge founder and Chairman David Brock released the following statement in response to Michael Cohen admitting he paid Stephanie Clifford, stage name Stormy Daniels, $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump. Brock reiterated his call for an investigation into the seemingly illegal payment:

“Like I said on Monday, there must be an investigation of these allegations, even more so now that Michael Cohen has essentially confessed. The last time something similar happened, John Edwards was indicted, and it’s not a stretch to say that this looks like the same thing.

“If Cohen cut a check that amounted to an illegal contribution, he and the President must be held accountable.”

On Monday NBC published an op-ed from Brock outlining the need for an investigation of the matter by the FEC. That same morning, American Bridge filed a complaint with the commission requesting such an investigation, noting that “if [the payment was] made by an individual other than Mr. Trump, the contribution was made by that individual and received by the Committee in violation of the $2,700 per election contribution limit…. And, since it appears that Respondents may have knowingly and willfully received and then expended $130,000 in violation of the Act, they could be subject to fines and imprisonment of up to 5 years.”

American Bridge is exploring all options to force action on this issue and expects to file follow up legal action this week.