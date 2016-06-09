Kochs’ New Soft Ads Don’t Cover Up That They Are Responsible For Trump

The Koch brothers have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to create divisive political front groups, elect anti-working families politicians, and push out more negative political ads than any other political operation in the last six years. Today, in their continuing effort to soften their public image and avoid blame for the polarization in American politics, the Koch brothers announced their “End The Divide” ad campaign.

Below are remarks by Eddie Vale, Vice President of American Bridge:

“Kochs’ new PR blitz about being nicer to each other and solving inequality is as unbelievable as calling someone a textbook racist but still supporting them. Charles and David Koch are responsible for creating this environment that has given rise to Donald Trump in becoming the Republican presidential nominee.”