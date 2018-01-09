NEW VIDEO: Trump is in overdrive to break his top campaign promise and force American taxpayers to pay for his ineffective border wall

Immediately after Donald Trump started his immigration meeting with Senators this morning – in which the White House indicated he would reiterate a demand that American taxpayers foot the bill for a wasteful and unnecessary wall between the United States and Mexico – Bridge Project released a new video via Twitter highlighting just a small number of the umpteen times Trump guaranteed the country that he would negotiate Mexico into paying for his wall.

“Every single time that Donald Trump threatens the American people with a government shutdown unless he can force them to pay for an almost 900-mile vanity project that national security experts say would be hopelessly ineffective and wasteful, Trump is trying to break one of his top promises to us,” said American Bridge spokesperson Andrew Bates. “Time after time, Trump swore he was such a formidable negotiator that Mexico would just cave and pay for his wall. He failed – and it is unconscionable that he wants taxpayers to cover for his failure just after he and Republicans increased the deficit by $1.8 trillion with their tax cuts for the rich and corporations.”





This follows a report this morning showing that, in order to finance his border wall gimmick, Trump is even willing to compromise “proven security measures that officials and experts have said are more effective than building a wall along the Mexican border” – such as by laying of border patrol agents and slashing funding for border surveillance.

Last year, Trump even told Mexican President Pena Nieto, “Believe it or not, this is the least important thing that we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important.”