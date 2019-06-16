One year ago ProPublica released heart-wrenching audio of crying children who had been separated from their families at the southern border. They were innocent victims of a cruel Trump Administration policy that one year later still stands.

One year later, many children have yet to be united with their families and in some cases are being forced to live in what were described as “cages” in detention facilities.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the release of this recording, Bridge Project is today launching a radio ad to remind voters of Trump’s cruel policy that continues to this day. Its release coincides with the launching of Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida.

To listen to the ad, airing on Pandora, click here: