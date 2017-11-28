Republicans On The Senate Budget Committee Vote To Sell-Out Middle Class Taxpayers

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement after the Senate Budget Committee passed the Republican tax plan with a party-line vote:

“Every Republican who voted ​’​yes​’​ just told the American people that tax cuts for the rich and large corporations are worth higher taxes for middle class families, higher healthcare costs for everyone, and the risk of more job-killing outsourcing. This tax plan sells-out the American middle class and working families – and the Senators who backed it will be held accountable by their constituents.”