Sanders Questions: Not The Bride Edition

Get ready to answer a lot of questions President Trump and Attorney General Sessions were afraid to take themselves. American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. What specifically is the White House doing to work with Congress to pass legislation reinstating DACA to prevent 800,000 Dreamers from being cruelly deported?

2. Was the President Trump sad when he learned Vladimir Putin said the President is not his bride?



3. Has President Trump discussed the Russia investigation with Donald Trump Jr. or Michael Cohen ahead of their expected testimonies before congressional investigators this month? Has he advised them to tell the truth?

4. Can you assure working Americans, including many Trump supporters, who make just $600 a week that President Trump will not take away the overtime payments they have earned?

5. What is the President’s response to House Republican leaders defying his request to pair Hurricane Harvey relief funding with raising the debt ceiling? Does this indicate that raising the debt ceiling will be a bigger fight than the President can handle?