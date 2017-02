U.S. Chamber Unites Trump and Anti-Trump Republicans Alike in Protecting Corporate Power

Although the Republican establishment may not all be on board with Donald Trump yet, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce appears to be the force to unite Trump and “not-yet Trump” Republicans alike behind a common core agenda: protecting their corporate power.

The U.S. Chamber’s “Save the Senate” campaign aims to protect Republican Senate incumbents who champion the Right’s pro-corporate, big oil & gas, Wall Street, and Big Tobacco agenda, all at the expense of working families and small businesses.