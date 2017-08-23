WATCH: More Than A Dozen Times Trump Attacked Veterans & the U.S. Military

Ahead of Donald Trump’s speech at the National Convention of the American Legion, here are a dozen times Donald Trump has attacked, belittled, insulted and maligned American men and women serving uniform.

“Donald Trump’s own words prove he is no friend to America’s veterans,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler. “ And since taking office, Trump has only gotten worse. He tried to slash funding for And since taking office, Trump has only gotten worse. He tried to slash funding for half a million veterans relying on Meals on Wheels and excluded the American Legion , VFW, and other veterans advocates from policy discussions.”