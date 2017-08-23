WATCH: More Than A Dozen Times Trump Attacked Veterans & the U.S. Military

Ahead of Donald Trump’s speech at the National Convention of the American Legion, here are a dozen times Donald Trump has attacked, belittled, insulted and maligned American men and women serving uniform.
“Donald Trump’s own words prove he is no friend to America’s veterans,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler. “And since taking office, Trump has only gotten worse. He tried to slash funding for half a million veterans relying on Meals on Wheels and excluded the American Legion, VFW, and other veterans advocates from policy discussions.”
Here are more than a dozen times President Trump insulted American veterans and the U.S. Military:
- Trump Suggested That Veterans Suffering From PTSD Aren’t “Strong” And “Can’t Handle It.” “When people come back from war and combat and they see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over and you’re strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can’t handle it.” [Donald Trump, Retired American Warriors Town Hall, Herndon, VA, 10/3/16]
- Trump: “Our Military Is Weak.” [Donald Trump, Rally, Urbandale, IA, 1/15/16]
- Trump: “The Military Is In Shambles.” [Donald Trump, Rally, Harrington, DE, 4/22/16]
- Trump: “Our Military Is A Disaster.” [Donald Trump, Fox Business Debate, Charleston, SC, 1/14/16]
- Trump: “Our Military Is Going To Hell.” “This country, We can’t beat ISIS. Our military is going to hell.” [“Fox News Sunday,” Fox, 3/13/16]
- Trump Called The U.S. Military “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.” “Everything is political. It’s very, very sad. Then we bomb the Syrian troops. You saw that over the weekend. We bombed, I guess, we killed more than 80 troops. And now Russia is absolutely furious at us. But we bomb the wrong people. I mean, we are like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Our country, with this leader, is the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. That’s what it is.” [“O’Reilly Factor,” Fox News, 9/19/16]
- Trump: “I Know More About ISIS Than The Generals Do. Believe Me.” [Donald Trump, Rally, Fort Dodge, IA, 11/12/15]
- Trump On Military Leaders: “They Don’t know Much Because They’re Not Winning.” “John Dickerson: Do you still feel like you know more about ISIS than the generals? Donald Trump: Well, they don`t know much, because they`re not winning. That, I can tell you.” [“Face the Nation,” CBS, 6/5/16]
- Trump Compared The Sacrifices Of A Gold Star Family To His “Sacrifices” Of Building “Great Structures.” “George Stephanopoulos: How would you answer that father? What sacrifice have you made for your country? Donald Trump: I think I have made a lot of sacrifices. I’ve work very, very hard. I’ve created thousands and thousands of jobs, tens of thousands of jobs, built great structures. I’ve done — I’ve had tremendous success. Stephanopoulos: Those are sacrifices? Trump: Oh, sure. I think they’re sacrifices. I think when I can employ thousands and thousands of people, take care of their education, take care of so many things. Even in the military, I mean, I was responsible along with a group of people for getting the Vietnam Memorial built in downtown Manhattan, which to this day people thank me for. [This Week,” ABC, 7/31/16]
- Trump: “[Senator John McCain’s] Not A War Hero” Because “He Was Captured.” “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” [Donald Trump, Family Leadership Summit, Ames, IA, 7/18/15]
- Trump Said That U.S. Soldiers Tasked With Distributing Cash In Post-War Iraq Stole It: “I Want To Know Who Are The Soldiers That Had That Job, Because I Think They’re Living Pretty Well Right Now.” “Remember this, when we got out we should have taken the oil. I’ll never forget. Some of the pundits – most of then, they don’t have the brains they were born with – they said [imitates pundit voice] ‘They’re talking about a sovereign country.’ Iraq. Crooked as hell. How about bringing baskets of money – millions and millions of dollars — and handing it out. I want to know who are the soldiers that had that job, because I think they’re living very well right now, whoever they may be.” [Donald Trump, Rally, Atlanta, GA, 6/15/16]
- Trump Accused U.S. Soldiers Of Stealing Suitcases Full Of Cash. “I want to know who are the soldiers carrying suitcases with $50 million? How stupid are we? I wouldn’t be surprised if those soldiers, if the cash didn’t get there.” [Donald Trump Rally, 9/30/15]
- Trump Said He Didn’t Trust Military Intelligence, Said That If Elected, “I Won’t Use Them.” “Reporter: Do you trust intelligence? Donald Trump: Not so much from the people who have been doing it for our country. Look what’s happened over the last ten years. Look what’s happened over the years. I mean, it has been catastrophic. In fact, I won’t use some of the people that are sort of your standards, just use them, use them, use them. It’s very easy to use them but I won’t use them because they’ve made such bad decisions.” [“Fox and Friends,” Fox News, 8/17/16]