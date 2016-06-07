Paul Ryan Should Withdraw Trump Endorsement Instead of Recycling Failed Poverty Agenda

Today is the first day of Speaker Paul Ryan’s “A Better Way” road tour, where he is rolling out his poverty reduction plan, with no solutions to actually reduce poverty in America.
Below are remarks by Eddie Vale, the Vice President of American Bridge:
- “We were prepared to do an analysis of Speaker Ryan’s poverty plan, but it turns out there’s nothing new to actually look at since it’s all just the same old ideas put into a .pdf.
- “If Ryan wanted to show a better way for the GOP and demonstrate real leadership at this event, he would withdraw his endorsement from Donald Trump.”