Bridge Project Launches Effort to Expose Disastrous Local Impact of Trump’s Policies for WI

Promoted Articles Continue Series that Also Focuses on FL, MI, & PA

Today, Bridge Project announced the latest round of posts on the group’s digital media site, American Ledger, with new articles exposing the damage caused by Trump’s disastrous policies for communities in Wisconsin. The articles will be promoted through Facebook advertising targeting each to its pertinent county. Reports on Trump’s negative impact on Kenosha, Marquette, Sauk, and Winnebago counties are included in this newest release.

The promoted posts mark the latest in a five-figure campaign to detail the detrimental effects the Trump administration has had on local communities in Wisconsin as well as Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania (previous rounds of articles have already been launched in the latter two states). The promoted county-level campaign in the four states is an initial step in a major $50 million, “hyper-local,” effort to target Trump’s base in key swing states heading into 2020.

“From layoffs to increased healthcare costs to a failure to take meaningful action on the opioid crisis, Wisconsinites can’t afford any more of the disastrous Trump agenda,” said American Bridge Trump War Room Communications Director Jeb Fain. “We’re going to continue ramping our work to spotlight, county-by-county, how badly Trump’s trail of broken promises has hurt communities in Wisconsin and across the country.”

The new American Ledger articles being promoted in Wisconsin follow:

As Opioid Epidemic Ravages Kenosha County, Federal Budget Cuts Could Compound Crisis, Deaths

Lawsuit Pushed by Trump Admin Could Mean Major Health Care Costs for Marquette County

Sauk County Continues to Combat the Opioid Epidemic With No Serious Support in Sight From Trump Admin

Kimberly-Clark Corp. Shutters Wisconsin Plant Despite Reporting $3.3B in Profits