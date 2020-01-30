As Trump Travels to Iowa, New Digital Ads Spotlight Trump’s Threat to Social Security and Medicare

Bridge Project Launches Digital Ads in Iowa Ahead of Trump’s Des Moines Rally

With Donald Trump set to campaign in Des Moines tonight, Bridge Project is launching digital ads across the state spotlighting the president’s threat to Iowan’s hard-earned Social Security and Medicare benefits. Last week, Donald Trump dropped a bombshell in Davos — admitting that in an unchecked second term, cuts to Social Security and Medicare would be in his sights — programs which seniors have paid into their entire lives. Any cuts to Social Security and Medicare put a bull’s eye on the backs of Iowa seniors because one in six Iowans are over the age of 65 and rely on earned benefit programs to pay for prescription drugs, heating, and housing.

Digital video ads start running today in Iowa spotlighting Trump’s interview and news coverage of it to slam Trump on his threat to critical programs like Social Security and Medicare. Bridge Project has been running similar digital ads in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — which the group launched just two days after Trump’s Davos remarks.

“Donald Trump made it abundantly clear that he will gut Medicare and Social Security. This will not only destroy a way of life for Iowa seniors, but it will plunge nearly 50 million older Americans into poverty,” said Kyle Morse, a spokesperson for American Bridge. “Trump will sell seniors up the river in an unchecked second term, and that’s why we’re reminding them that his attacks on earned-benefits are an attack on older Americans everywhere.”

The ad can be viewed here.