Unconstitutional 20 Week Abortion Ban Comes To The Senate

Emily Aden, Director of American Bridge’s Protect Women’s Health Careinitiative released the following statement in response to Senator Lindsey Graham’s introduction of legislation to ban abortion after 20 weeks in the Senate:

“This bill punishes women, criminalizes doctors for doing their jobs, and is based on completely fake science. It’s a repugnant piece of legislation that would drag our country backwards and represents one of the greatest attacks on women’s rights in recent history. It must be stopped.”