American Bridge Launches “Trade War Watch”

New Campaign Will Hold Republicans Accountable

for Trump’s Trade War

Today American Bridge is launching Trade War Watch, a campaign to hold Republicans accountable for failing to stand up against Trump’s reckless trade policy as the trade war slams states and districts across the country.

Trade War Watch will use a multi-pronged approach to spotlight the damage Trump’s trade war has done to communities across the country and highlight GOP candidates who have endorsed and enabled these reckless policies:

1. This morning American Bridge released a strategic memo on the impact of Trump’s trade waron the 2018 midterm elections. Click here to read the memo. 2. Today, American Bridge is also launching an inaugural digital ad campaign highlighting individual Republicans who are failing to stand up for their constituents. Trade War Watch’s first targets are Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley (ad here) and Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr (ad here).

3. American Bridge has launched TradeWarWatch.com , a real-time clearinghouse of state and local media clips and news coverage of the real life impact of Trump’s trade war. TradeWarWatch.com willserve as an information hub for progressives across the country.

In the months before Election Day, American Bridge’s Trade War Watch will continue the drumbeat of accountability with candidate-specific digital ads, a weekly email newsletter, and daily updates to the website’s collection of trade war coverage.

“Republican candidates have effectively abandoned the voters they are campaigning to represent — standing by Trump’s disastrous trade war as farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses in their communities are hurt. Trade War Watch will keep a running tab of the casualties of the trade war to make clear to voters that Republicans are not on their side,” said American Bridge spokesperson Amelia Penniman.