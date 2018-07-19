New Ad Slams Josh Hawley for Applauding Trade War That’s Devastating Missouri’s Economy

The trade war begun by the Trump Administration is heaping damage on Missouri – hitting manufacturing and farming jobs alike – but Senate candidate Attorney General Josh Hawley is praising Trump’s reckless policy and refusing to fight back.

Even though family farms, manufacturing, and thousands of Missouri jobs are at risk — including a nail factory that employs 500 people — Josh Hawley has failed to endorse a single plan to protect Missourians from the escalating costs of this trade war.

As those costs grow, American Bridge’s Trade War Watch campaign is launching a new digital ad, “Josh Hawley Turned His Back On Missouri,” blasting Hawley for his weak response to the economic pain being felt by people who thought they could count on him.

In a recent radio interview, Hawley said he supported Trump’s reckless tariffs: “So my view on this is I support his goals… I think the president’s doing the right thing.”

“The reckless trade war that Josh Hawley welcomed is now pounding Missouri, and despite mounting costs, he won’t lift a finger for the people whose livelihoods are under attack,” said American Bridge spokesperson Joshua Karp. “This cowardly inaction is not something that Missourians afford, and it’s time for Hawley to admit he was wrong and stop turning his back on his constituents.”

Click here to watch the digital ad, “Josh Hawley Turned His Back On Missouri.”