American Bridge Statement on Senators Graham, McCain, Johnson, and Cassidy’s Press Conference

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement responding to a healthcare press conference held by Senators Graham, McCain, Johnson and Cassidy:

“It’s tough to take this rhetoric seriously considering recent history. If Senators McCain, Graham, Johnson, and Cassidy are sincere about working in a bipartisan fashion, they need to vote down this bogus ‘skinny repeal’ bill. Full stop. Hedging their bets on some bogus assurances that they may get from Speaker Ryan won’t cut it. House Republicans aren’t working in good faith and no one should think otherwise.”