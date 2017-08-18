American Bridge Statement on Steve Bannon 

American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah released the following statement after it was reported that Steve Bannon has left his position in the White House as Donald Trump’s chief strategist:

“Steve Bannon should’ve never been on White House payroll in the first place and his departure doesn’t mean much. Trump is still going to empower white supremacists with his rhetoric, with Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka, and countless there cheering him on. Until Republicans collectively take a firm stand against Trump’s bigotry, nothing is going to change.”