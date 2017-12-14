Sanders Questions: #SeatJones Edition

President Trump backed a pro-slavery, anti-Semitic, homophobic, anti-Muslim sexual predator- and lost. Now it is time for him to do the right thing and urge his party to seat the elected Senator from Alabama, Democrat Doug Jones. There should be no vote on his tax bill, or any other major legislation, until that happens.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. In 2010, President Trump praised Barack Obama for urging the Democratic majority in the Senate to delay voting on Obamacare until Scott Brown was sworn in, which they did. Why won’t Trump do the same now and direct Mitch McConnell delay a vote on the tax bill until Doug Jones is seated?

2. What is the President doing to commemorate the five year anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 20 first-graders and six adults dead?

3. Why are the President and the Republicans in Congress making an already deeply unpopular tax bill even worse by scheming behind closed doors to slash taxes further for the very rich?

4. Did the President coach Donald Trump Jr. before his nine hour interview yesterday with the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the ongoing Russia investigation?

5. Does President Trump trust Vladimir Putin over US intelligence?