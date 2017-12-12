Sanders Questions: Election Day Edition

It is Election Day in Alabama and the whole country is watching to see if President Trump’s candidate will prevail despite his rampant racist rhetoric and history of sexually abusing children. Disgustingly, but to the surprise of absolutely no one, President Trump kicked off the day by calling the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct liars (again) and sexually harassing Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Twitter. He has no shame and it is up to those in his own party and in his own Administration to speak out against this behavior.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Why is President Trump so afraid of powerful women like Senator Gillibrand?

2. Would President Trump cooperate in a congressional investigation into the dozens of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against him?

3. Secretary Mnuchin promised multiple times that the Treasury Department would produce a study demonstrating that the Trump-GOP tax plan would pay for itself and not add to the deficit. However, yesterday, the Department issued a bizarre one-pager that indicates the opposite. Why did the Administration lie?



4. The official death count in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is 64 yet reports state that number is actually 1,052 and 70 percent of the island remains without power. Why is the Trump administration hiding this fact?

5. Doesn’t the fact that President Trump wasn’t even invited to a meeting of 50 world leaders in Paris to discuss climate change show how dramatically the President has damaged our country’s standing in the world?