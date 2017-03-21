Bridge Project Video: Why Gorsuch Is Wrong For the Supreme Court

Bridge Project is today releasing a new video highlighting Neil Gorsuch’s right-wing record and strict adherence to an anti-worker, pro-corporate agenda.

There’s a reason hard-line conservatives and right-wing groups cheered Gorsuch’s nomination: on issues from the environment to women’s healthcare access and workers’ rights, Gorsuch has always stood outside the mainstream, aligning himself with corporate interests and the far-right fringe.

American Bridge President Jessica Mackler released the following statement:

“Neil Gorsuch is a right-wing ideologue who was hand-picked for the Supreme Court by far-right groups and the corporations and big donors that bankroll them. They want Gorsuch on the Court because he’s consistently elevated corporate concerns over the best interests of everyday Americans — and that’s precisely why Neil Gorsuch cannot be confirmed.”

Watch “Why Gorsuch Is Wrong For the Supreme Court” here: